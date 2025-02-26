$1000 Invested In Domino's Pizza 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Domino's Pizza DPZ has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.64%. Currently, Domino's Pizza has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In DPZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of DPZ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,587.42 today based on a price of $479.11 for DPZ at the time of writing.

Domino's Pizza's Performance Over Last 10 Years

