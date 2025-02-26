If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Antero Resources AR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 79.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 93.94%. Currently, Antero Resources has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In AR: If an investor had bought $1000 of AR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $25,197.28 today based on a price of $37.04 for AR at the time of writing.

Antero Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

