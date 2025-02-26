February 26, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Modine Manufacturing MOD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 51.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 65.92%. Currently, Modine Manufacturing has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion.

Buying $100 In MOD: If an investor had bought $100 of MOD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,203.46 today based on a price of $87.01 for MOD at the time of writing.

Modine Manufacturing's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

