February 24, 2025

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Republic Servs Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Republic Servs RSG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 43.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 58.85%. Currently, Republic Servs has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In RSG: If an investor had bought $1000 of RSG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $10,709.16 today based on a price of $232.71 for RSG at the time of writing.

Republic Servs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

