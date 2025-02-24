Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Constellation Brands Stock In The Last 20 Years

Constellation Brands STZ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.9%. Currently, Constellation Brands has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion.

Buying $100 In STZ: If an investor had bought $100 of STZ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $664.33 today based on a price of $178.57 for STZ at the time of writing.

Constellation Brands's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

