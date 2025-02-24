February 24, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Constellation Brands Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Constellation Brands STZ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.9%. Currently, Constellation Brands has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion.

Buying $100 In STZ: If an investor had bought $100 of STZ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $664.33 today based on a price of $178.57 for STZ at the time of writing.

Constellation Brands's Performance Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

STZ Logo
STZConstellation Brands Inc
$178.571.47%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved