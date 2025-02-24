$1000 Invested In PDD Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

PDD Holdings PDD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.33%. Currently, PDD Holdings has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In PDD: If an investor had bought $1000 of PDD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,404.49 today based on a price of $119.39 for PDD at the time of writing.

PDD Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

