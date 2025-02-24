Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Spotify Technology 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Spotify Technology SPOT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.41%. Currently, Spotify Technology has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPOT: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,472.60 today based on a price of $600.15 for SPOT at the time of writing.

Spotify Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

