Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Burlington Stores Stock In The Last 10 Years

Burlington Stores BURL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.78%. Currently, Burlington Stores has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In BURL: If an investor had bought $1000 of BURL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,359.22 today based on a price of $233.80 for BURL at the time of writing.

Burlington Stores's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

