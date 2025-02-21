February 21, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Costco Wholesale 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Costco Wholesale COST has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.69%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $459.45 billion.

Buying $100 In COST: If an investor had bought $100 of COST stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,697.61 today based on a price of $1035.03 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

