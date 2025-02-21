Here's How Much $1000 Invested In TD Synnex 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TD Synnex SNX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.44%. Currently, TD Synnex has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNX: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,641.63 today based on a price of $143.30 for SNX at the time of writing.

TD Synnex's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

