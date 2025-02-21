$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.87%. Currently, Boot Barn Holdings has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion.

Buying $100 In BOOT: If an investor had bought $100 of BOOT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $542.47 today based on a price of $133.88 for BOOT at the time of writing.

Boot Barn Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.