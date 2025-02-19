February 19, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Mueller Industries 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Mueller Industries MLI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.41%. Currently, Mueller Industries has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion.

Buying $100 In MLI: If an investor had bought $100 of MLI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,028.48 today based on a price of $81.61 for MLI at the time of writing.

Mueller Industries's Performance Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

