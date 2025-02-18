February 18, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Westinghouse Air Brake Stock In The Last 20 Years

Westinghouse Air Brake WAB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.4%. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In WAB: If an investor had bought $1000 of WAB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $21,791.67 today based on a price of $188.28 for WAB at the time of writing.

Westinghouse Air Brake's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

