If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Howmet Aerospace HWM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.07%. Currently, Howmet Aerospace has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In HWM: If an investor had bought $1000 of HWM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,327.27 today based on a price of $136.67 for HWM at the time of writing.

Howmet Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

