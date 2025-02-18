February 18, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Coherent 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Coherent COHR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.02%. Currently, Coherent has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion.

Buying $100 In COHR: If an investor had bought $100 of COHR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $253.95 today based on a price of $88.17 for COHR at the time of writing.

Coherent's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

