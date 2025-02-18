February 18, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CoStar Gr Stock In The Last 20 Years

CoStar Gr CSGP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.09%. Currently, CoStar Gr has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSGP: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSGP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $19,484.35 today based on a price of $74.34 for CSGP at the time of writing.

CoStar Gr's Performance Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

