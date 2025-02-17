$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Natera NTRA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.12%. Currently, Natera has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion.

Buying $100 In NTRA: If an investor had bought $100 of NTRA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $457.37 today based on a price of $176.00 for NTRA at the time of writing.

Natera's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

