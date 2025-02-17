February 17, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Hilton Worldwide Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.4%. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLT: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,373.84 today based on a price of $265.00 for HLT at the time of writing.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

