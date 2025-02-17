February 17, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In S&P Global 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
S&P Global SPGI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.9%. Currently, S&P Global has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPGI: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,182.85 today based on a price of $540.60 for SPGI at the time of writing.

S&P Global's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

