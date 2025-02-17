$100 Invested In MicroStrategy 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

MicroStrategy MSTR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 23.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.27%. Currently, MicroStrategy has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion.

Buying $100 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $100 of MSTR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,903.88 today based on a price of $338.55 for MSTR at the time of writing.

MicroStrategy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.