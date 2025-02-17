February 17, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In MicroStrategy 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

MicroStrategy MSTR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 23.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.27%. Currently, MicroStrategy has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion.

Buying $100 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $100 of MSTR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,903.88 today based on a price of $338.55 for MSTR at the time of writing.

MicroStrategy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MSTR Logo
MSTRMicroStrategy Inc
$338.554.19%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved