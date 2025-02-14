February 14, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kinsale Cap Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.76%. Currently, Kinsale Cap Gr has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion.

Buying $100 In KNSL: If an investor had bought $100 of KNSL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $353.89 today based on a price of $487.11 for KNSL at the time of writing.

Kinsale Cap Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KNSL Logo
KNSLKinsale Capital Group Inc
$487.11-%
Overview Rating:
Good
62.5%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
40
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved