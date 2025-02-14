Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lowe's Companies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lowe's Companies LOW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.45%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In LOW: If an investor had bought $1000 of LOW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,734.92 today based on a price of $251.26 for LOW at the time of writing.

Lowe's Companies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.