Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Crocs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Crocs CROX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.35%. Currently, Crocs has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion.

Buying $1000 In CROX: If an investor had bought $1000 of CROX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,856.02 today based on a price of $109.30 for CROX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

