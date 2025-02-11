February 11, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In NVIDIA 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 28.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.26%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion.

Buying $100 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $100 of NVDA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $62,469.62 today based on a price of $133.02 for NVDA at the time of writing.

NVIDIA's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

