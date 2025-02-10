Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Motorola Solns 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Motorola Solns MSI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 27.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.86%. Currently, Motorola Solns has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $476,990.10 today based on a price of $481.76 for MSI at the time of writing.

Motorola Solns's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.