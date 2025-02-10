February 10, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Motorola Solns 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Motorola Solns MSI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 27.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.86%. Currently, Motorola Solns has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $476,990.10 today based on a price of $481.76 for MSI at the time of writing.

Motorola Solns's Performance Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MSI Logo
MSIMotorola Solutions Inc
$481.760.51%
Overview Rating:
Good
62.5%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
40
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved