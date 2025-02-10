February 10, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Goldman Sachs Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

Benzinga Insights
Goldman Sachs Gr GS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.37%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Gr has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion.

Buying $100 In GS: If an investor had bought $100 of GS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $272.93 today based on a price of $650.53 for GS at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$650.53-0.82%
© 2025 Benzinga.com.

