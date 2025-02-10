February 10, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Williams Companies WMB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.23%. Currently, Williams Companies has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion.

Buying $100 In WMB: If an investor had bought $100 of WMB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $260.92 today based on a price of $56.50 for WMB at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

