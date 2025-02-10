February 10, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Starbucks 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Starbucks SBUX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.39%. Currently, Starbucks has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion.

Buying $100 In SBUX: If an investor had bought $100 of SBUX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $974.85 today based on a price of $111.52 for SBUX at the time of writing.

Starbucks's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SBUX Logo
SBUXStarbucks Corp
$111.54-0.58%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved