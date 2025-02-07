Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning RBC Bearings Stock In The Last 15 Years

RBC Bearings RBC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.33%. Currently, RBC Bearings has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion.

Buying $100 In RBC: If an investor had bought $100 of RBC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,453.05 today based on a price of $362.10 for RBC at the time of writing.

RBC Bearings's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.