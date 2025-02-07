February 7, 2025 9:16 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Automatic Data Processing 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Automatic Data Processing ADP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.43%. Currently, Automatic Data Processing has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADP: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,261.34 today based on a price of $309.47 for ADP at the time of writing.

Automatic Data Processing's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADPAutomatic Data Processing Inc
$309.470.16%
Good
75%
100
60
