Here's How Much $100 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 29.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.05%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $434.77 billion.

Buying $100 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $100 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $63,707.53 today based on a price of $1016.40 for NFLX at the time of writing.

Netflix's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

