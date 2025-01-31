$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Howmet Aerospace HWM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.21%. Currently, Howmet Aerospace has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion.

Buying $100 In HWM: If an investor had bought $100 of HWM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $549.37 today based on a price of $126.01 for HWM at the time of writing.

Howmet Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.