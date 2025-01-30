January 30, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In AbbVie 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

AbbVie ABBV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.8%. Currently, AbbVie has a market capitalization of $310.89 billion.

Buying $100 In ABBV: If an investor had bought $100 of ABBV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.43 today based on a price of $175.93 for ABBV at the time of writing.

AbbVie's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABBV Logo
ABBVAbbVie Inc
$175.930.38%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
50%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
40
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved