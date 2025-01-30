Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American Express Stock In The Last 5 Years

American Express AXP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.32%. Currently, American Express has a market capitalization of $223.90 billion.

Buying $100 In AXP: If an investor had bought $100 of AXP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $243.47 today based on a price of $318.95 for AXP at the time of writing.

American Express's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

