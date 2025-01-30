$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Texas Pacific Land TPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 46.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 57.8%. Currently, Texas Pacific Land has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In TPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of TPL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $96,020.36 today based on a price of $1271.99 for TPL at the time of writing.

Texas Pacific Land's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

