Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Interactive Brokers Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.68%. Currently, Interactive Brokers Gr has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In IBKR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IBKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,128.40 today based on a price of $210.00 for IBKR at the time of writing.

Interactive Brokers Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

