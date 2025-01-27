Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 20 Years

Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 20.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.1%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion.

Buying $100 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $100 of AAPL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $16,164.96 today based on a price of $228.90 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Apple's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

