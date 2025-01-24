Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning United Airlines Holdings Stock In The Last 15 Years

United Airlines Holdings UAL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.09%. Currently, United Airlines Holdings has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In UAL: If an investor had bought $1000 of UAL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,585.45 today based on a price of $105.05 for UAL at the time of writing.

United Airlines Holdings's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.