Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kinsale Cap Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.08%. Currently, Kinsale Cap Gr has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In KNSL: If an investor had bought $1000 of KNSL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,840.57 today based on a price of $432.64 for KNSL at the time of writing.

Kinsale Cap Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

