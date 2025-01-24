Here's How Much $100 Invested In Baker Hughes 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Baker Hughes BKR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.83%. Currently, Baker Hughes has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion.

Buying $100 In BKR: If an investor had bought $100 of BKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $207.10 today based on a price of $45.66 for BKR at the time of writing.

Baker Hughes's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.