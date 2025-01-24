$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alaska Air Gr ALK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.42%. Currently, Alaska Air Gr has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion.

Buying $100 In ALK: If an investor had bought $100 of ALK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $876.71 today based on a price of $68.69 for ALK at the time of writing.

Alaska Air Gr's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.