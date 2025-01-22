Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Liberty Formula One Gr Stock In The Last 10 Years

Liberty Formula One Gr FWONK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.56%. Currently, Liberty Formula One Gr has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion.

Buying $100 In FWONK: If an investor had bought $100 of FWONK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $353.31 today based on a price of $90.99 for FWONK at the time of writing.

Liberty Formula One Gr's Performance Over Last 10 Years

