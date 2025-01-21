Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Jabil Stock In The Last 20 Years

Jabil JBL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.39%. Currently, Jabil has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In JBL: If an investor had bought $1000 of JBL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,183.40 today based on a price of $167.44 for JBL at the time of writing.

Jabil's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.