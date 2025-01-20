If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

GoDaddy GDDY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.03%. Currently, GoDaddy has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion.

Buying $100 In GDDY: If an investor had bought $100 of GDDY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $279.70 today based on a price of $200.91 for GDDY at the time of writing.

GoDaddy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.