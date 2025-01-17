$1000 Invested In Mueller Industries 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Mueller Industries MLI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.86%. Currently, Mueller Industries has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In MLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MLI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,416.87 today based on a price of $81.85 for MLI at the time of writing.

Mueller Industries's Performance Over Last 15 Years

