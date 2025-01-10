$100 Invested In Workday 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Workday WDAY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.51%. Currently, Workday has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion.

Buying $100 In WDAY: If an investor had bought $100 of WDAY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $313.16 today based on a price of $251.03 for WDAY at the time of writing.

Workday's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

