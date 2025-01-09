Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Wheaton Precious Metals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.83%. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In WPM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WPM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,105.24 today based on a price of $57.81 for WPM at the time of writing.

Wheaton Precious Metals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

