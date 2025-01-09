Insights Into Tesla's Performance Versus Peers In Automobiles Sector

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla TSLA in comparison to its major competitors within the Automobiles industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Tesla Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and a robotaxi. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 108.20 18.13 14.19 3.18% $4.22 $5.0 7.85% Toyota Motor Corp 9.62 1.16 0.88 1.64% $1449.68 $2438.49 0.09% Thor Industries Inc 24.29 1.25 0.53 -0.05% $0.08 $0.28 -14.31% Average 16.95 1.21 0.71 0.79% $724.88 $1219.38 -7.11%

Through a meticulous analysis of Tesla, we can observe the following trends:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 108.2 is 6.38x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 18.13 which exceeds the industry average by 14.98x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 14.19 , which is 19.99x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.18% that is 2.39% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.22 Billion is 0.01x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $5.0 Billion , which indicates 0.0x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 7.85%, which surpasses the industry average of -7.11%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Tesla against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Tesla falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating a potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, Tesla's high ROE and revenue growth suggest strong performance and market potential. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit figures may raise concerns about operational efficiency and profitability compared to competitors in the Automobiles industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.