Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Tenet Healthcare 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Tenet Healthcare THC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.9%. Currently, Tenet Healthcare has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In THC: If an investor had bought $1000 of THC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,566.42 today based on a price of $130.00 for THC at the time of writing.

Tenet Healthcare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.