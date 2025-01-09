In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 55.31 52.07 30.75 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 33.49 8.82 13.27 8.36% $555.05 $439.35 38.95% Qualcomm Inc 17.79 6.73 4.61 11.46% $3.21 $5.78 18.69% Texas Instruments Inc 35.62 10.12 11.20 7.86% $2.09 $2.47 -8.41% Micron Technology Inc 28.48 2.37 3.84 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Microchip Technology Inc 39.15 4.82 5.58 1.24% $0.34 $0.67 -48.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 70.01 12.88 14.90 6.35% $0.17 $0.34 30.59% ON Semiconductor Corp 14.47 2.89 3.44 4.75% $0.63 $0.8 -19.21% STMicroelectronics NV 10.40 1.29 1.67 1.98% $0.74 $1.23 -26.63% United Microelectronics Corp 10.20 1.43 2.29 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 25.10 2.34 3.58 0.95% $0.18 $0.43 -15.9% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 130.34 8.90 13.67 2.67% $0.05 $0.11 33.47% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 54.73 10.95 13.75 1.03% $0.03 $0.09 -33.87% Universal Display Corp 30.46 4.54 11.23 4.29% $0.08 $0.13 14.57% Average 38.48 6.01 7.93 4.54% $45.89 $36.55 5.7%

When closely examining NVIDIA, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 55.31 for this company is 1.44x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 52.07 which exceeds the industry average by 8.66x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 30.75 , which is 3.88x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13% , which is 26.59% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion , which is 0.5x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.16 Billion , which indicates 0.72x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 93.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 5.7%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating a potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth suggest strong profitability and future prospects. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit levels may raise concerns about operational efficiency and sustainability in the long term.

